'No vacancy in BJP,' says Keshav Maurya after Shivpal-Yogi meet sets rumours abuzz

A meeting between Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh's uncle and Mulayam Singh's brother, and Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set the rumour mill abuzz, but Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister poured cold water on rumours that he was going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Abhi to hamare yahan aisi koi vacancy nahi hai (we don’t have any vacancies right now),” Maurya was quoted as saying in a report by News18.

The meeting between Shivpal and the Uttar Pradesh CM comes in the backdrop of a recent rift with Akhilesh, who did not invite his uncle to a meeting of MLAs. Following this, Shivpal had also snubbed a meeting of allies called by Akhilesh.

“Yogi Adityanath is our chief minister and anyone can meet him. Be it Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi… and Akhilesh Yadav too has met him,” Maurya was quoted as saying in the report.

