North Delhi residents walk back home as Yamuna retreats

North Delhi people who had left after an overflowing Yamuna ravaged their shops and dwellings have begun to trickle in now that the river is retreat with little to no rain in the past few days in the city.

A few returned to take stock of their shops at the monastery market near Kashmiri Gate, which was flooded after the last week's rain, leaving the entire market covered in sludge and flotsam and residents with no choice but to move out to relief camps.

Also Read: Shut due to flooding, Delhi's Chandrawal water treatment plant back at work

The record flooding forced the administration to engage navy to help it open the jammed gates of the ITO Barrage.

The navy managed to open one gate of the barrage on Friday, with four of the 32 gates still jammed.

The water level of Yamuna on Sunday was recorded at 205.98 metres, down from a peak of 208.66 metres, at 8 pm on Thursday.

The water level in Yamuna on Saturday showed signs of receding, but the relief was short lived as late evening showers caused further waterlogging of several roads.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rains across the national capital for Sunday.