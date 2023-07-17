NTCA to examine radio collar-related injuries on cheetahs

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Monday decided to examine each of the 11 surviving free-ranging cheetahs at Kuno National Park to find out if any one of them developed radio collar-related abrasion marks that can lead to more serious injuries if left untreated, even as the Madhya Pradesh government took action against a top official looking after Kuno.

The MP government removed J S Chouhan, the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), who was overseeing the operations at the park. He has been replaced by Aseem Srivastava. This comes against the backdrop of the two deaths last week, taking the toll to eight, including three cubs born in India.

The NTCA officials didn’t speak on the outcome of the emergency meeting, but sources said there was broad agreement on checking each feline as the way forward.

“The meeting was very positive. There was broad participation by the international partners and all agreed on the way forward. Basically, all the cheetahs need to be assessed as soon as possible and then we will decide on what needs to be done on a case-by-case basis,” Adrian Tordiffe, a veterinary wildlife specialist at the University of Pretoria, and one of the advisers to the Indian cheetah project who spoke at the NTCA meet, told DH.

Tordiffe said as a part of the assessment process each of the free-raging cheetahs would be checked.

“Removal of the collar will depend on the severity of the condition in each animal. If there are no wounds on an individual then the park authorities may leave the collar on. But each animal must be checked and that will require darting of each animal for a thorough inspection,” he said.

The decision comes in the wake of veterinarians and wildlife experts observing that the deaths of two cheetahs within 72 hours at Kuno last week were due to skin inflammation in the neck, caused by wet collars, causing injuries. This was further aggravated by flies that laid eggs and produced maggots, which in turn spread the injury leading to bacterial invasion.

The NTCA’s Monday agreement comes a day after the conservation body attributed “natural causes” as the reason behind all cheetah deaths at Kuno while describing the suggestions on radio-collar-related infections as “only speculation and hearsay.”

Suraj, a male South African cheetah that died on July 14 had maggot-infested wounds on the neck and back whereas Tejas, another South African cheetah that died on July 11, also had injury marks, which Tordiffe believed was caused by skin infections, but the park authorities claimed those marks were caused by attacks from a female cheetah.