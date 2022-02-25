Offices in Transport Bhawan, Shram Shakti Bhawan asked to shift by June-end for Central Vista revamp

As part of the re-development of the Central Vista, the government will pulldown Transport and Shram Shakti Bhawans and build offices for Parliamentarians on the land.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued instructions saying offices in Transport and Shram Shakti Bhawans will need to shift to a new office complex on K G Marg by June end. Construction of new office complexes is set to complete by May end.

The employees in Transport and Shram Shakti Bhawans will be temporarily shifted to an office complex on K G Marg. Once all building blocks under Central Vista re-development get completed along the Rajpath, these offices will be permanently shifted there, said an official in the Urban Development Ministry.

As per plan the, a tunnel across Parliament Street would be constructed to connect the Parliament Complex and MPs' offices.

The Central Vista re-development project involved building a new Parliament building, offices to Members of Parliament, re-modelling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath), constructing new residences for the vice president and the Prime Minister, inter-connected common secretariat comprising 10 new buildings and demolishing some buildings on either side of the Rajpath.

