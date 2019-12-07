Officials not cooperating with govt in J&K: BJP leader

A senior leader of ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) on Saturday alleged that middle-rung and lower-level officials of the UT were not cooperating in the developmental process due to their political affiliations.

“Development can happen only when middle and lower-level staff in the government will cooperate. But it seems they don’t want to work due to political reasons as they feel credit will go to the BJP,” General Secretary (Organisation) of the BJP Ashok Koul was quoted by a local news agency as having said.

He was referring to recent “Back to Village-2 (B2V2)” programme. Koul warned that action will be taken against those found to be indulging in such process.

“Government took B2V2 seriously and even chief secretary, Lt Governor and his advisors personally visited the villages to assess the problems of villagers. But what happens that despite instructions from higher ups, the middle and lower level staff doesn’t deliver on ground” he added.

The statement assumes significance as ‘B2V2’ was held post abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370. “If the statement of the BJP leader is true, it can have serious consequences in the near future,” a political observed said.



B2V is an outreach programme to listen to public grievances, empower Panchayats, ensure village level development, and grassroots level planning. High-ranking officers and members of the district administration join the programme in every Panchayat area in the UT.