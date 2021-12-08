Omicron: 4 int'l arrivals admitted to Delhi hospital

Omicron: 4 more international travellers admitted to LNJP hospital in Delhi

Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday -- a 37-year-old fully-vaccinated man who arrived in the city from Tanzania

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 08 2021, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 08:23 ist
The results of 12 of the 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday, with 11 of those being negative for Omicron. Credit: PTI Photo

Four more international travellers were on Tuesday admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital's special facility for isolating and treating those infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said.

"There are a total of 30 people -- 25 positive cases and five suspected cases -- at the facility at present. All the four passengers who arrived on Tuesday are Indians," Medical Director of the hospital Suresh Kumar said.

Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday -- a 37-year-old fully-vaccinated man who arrived in the city from Tanzania.

The man, a resident of Ranchi, travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week. He has mild symptoms.

The results of 12 of the 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday, with 11 of those being negative for Omicron.

