One held for opening fire during Jahangirpuri clash

One held for opening fire during Jahangirpuri clash

The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 18 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 19:45 ist
Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday. Credit: IANS Photo

The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they added.

Also read: Majority of shops shuts, situation remains tense in Jahangirpuri

"A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been nabbed by the special staff of northwest district," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Police
Violence
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up

With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

 