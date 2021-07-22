One killed, 35 hurt as Delhi-bound bus overturns in UP

One killed, 35 hurt as Delhi-bound bus overturns in UP

The accident took place on the expressway in Saifai area apparently after the bus driver dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle

PTI
PTI, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jul 22 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 16:59 ist
A crane pulls the mangled remains of a bus after an accident, in Mainpuri district. Credit: PTI Photo

One passenger was killed and 35 others injured when a private bus, travelling from Patna to Delhi, overturned after hitting the divider on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The accident took place on the expressway in Saifai area apparently after the bus driver dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) N Ram said.

The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre of the Saifai Medical College, the SDM said, adding all the passengers on the bus originally hail from Bihar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Road accident
India News
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 