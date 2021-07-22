One killed, 35 hurt as Delhi-bound bus overturns in UP

One passenger was killed and 35 others injured when a private bus, travelling from Patna to Delhi, overturned after hitting the divider on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.
The accident took place on the expressway in Saifai area apparently after the bus driver dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) N Ram said.
The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre of the Saifai Medical College, the SDM said, adding all the passengers on the bus originally hail from Bihar.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green
New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented
NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted
For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope
Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours
Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?
Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers
Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021