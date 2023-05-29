Ordinance row: Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab meet Kharge, Rahul; urge them to not support AAP

Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi to urge them not to support the AAP on the Delhi ordinance issue or enter into an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The leaders from Delhi and Punjab met the leadership separately, days after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal reached out to Kharge and Rahul seeking an appointment to seek their support.

Sources said the Delhi leaders argued that there should be no alliance with AAP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Senior leader Ajay Maken led the charge for the Delhi leaders and insisted that the Congress should not give any support to the AAP on ordinance issue.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Punjab leaders led by state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, sources said. "All the leaders have said the party high command will decide and we have left it to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to take the final decision," Warring told reporters after the meeting.

Warring later tweeted a resolution passed by Punjab leaders who came to Delhi against the AAP government in Punjab for its action against a journalist.

Sources said most of the state leaders were of the view that Congress should not have no truck with Kejriwal, calling him a "B-team" of the BJP. They claimed that Congress' interests not only in Delhi and Punjab but other states as well.

When Kejriwal reached out to the Congress chief, Kharge told AAP supremo that he will take a call on the matter after having a word with state party leaders. The central leadership is also going to take feedback from leaders from other states.