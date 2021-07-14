Our home not your dustbin: Ladakh BJP leader slams tourists

With coronavirus cases on the decline before a possible third wave, tourism seems to have kick started again as Indians flock to take vacations, mostly to hill stations for respite from the scorching summer. Even as top experts and the Prime Minister expressed concern at the crowds, the Ladakh BJP chief reminded tourists that these destinations they visit are not garbage bins but people's homes.

Sharing images of parts of Ladakh littered with rubbish and plastic bottles, Ladakh BJP state President Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that tourists were welcome to make the most of their stay but should not 'spread garbage here and there'.

"This is our home, not your dust-bin," he wrote.

लद्दाख आने वाले पर्यटकों का स्वागत। आप सभी से मेरा अनुरोध है, अपने समय का पूरा आनंद लें लेकिन कृपया यहां-वहां कचरा न फैलाएं। यह हमारा घर है आपका कूड़ेदान नहीं। लद्दाख की समृद्ध संस्कृति, सुंदर प्रकृति और उज्ज्वल भविष्य का सम्मान करें। इसे हमेशा अपने दिल और दिमाग में रखें।@ANI pic.twitter.com/OjRiYoaV89 — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) July 13, 2021

He urged tourists to respect the 'rich culture, beautiful nature and bright future' of the place.

Ladakh is often the top choice for tourists for its serene natural beauty and mountaneous terrain for treks.

The Union Territory has so far had 20,204 Covid-19 cases, as on July 13, and 206 coronavirus-related deaths.