Our home not your dustbin: Ladakh BJP leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Tourists have been calous with respect to their surroundings and the people who have their homes in 'tourist spots'

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 14 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 16:55 ist
Image taken from Twitter/ @jtnladakh

With coronavirus cases on the decline before a possible third wave, tourism seems to have kick started again as Indians flock to take vacations, mostly to hill stations for respite from the scorching summer. Even as top experts and the Prime Minister expressed concern at the crowds, the Ladakh BJP chief reminded tourists that these destinations they visit are not garbage bins but people's homes.

Sharing images of parts of Ladakh littered with rubbish and plastic bottles, Ladakh BJP state President Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that tourists were welcome to make the most of their stay but should not 'spread garbage here and there'.

Read more: Matter of concern to see big crowds without masks in hill stations, markets: PM

"This is our home, not your dust-bin," he wrote.

He urged tourists to respect the 'rich culture, beautiful nature and bright future' of the place.

Ladakh is often the top choice for tourists for its serene natural beauty and mountaneous terrain for treks.

 The Union Territory has so far had 20,204 Covid-19 cases, as on July 13, and 206 coronavirus-related deaths.

