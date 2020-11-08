Out on bail, UP man rapes, kills 7-yr-old girl; arrested

Out on bail, UP man rapes, kills 7-yr-old girl; held

PTI
PTI, Sant Kabir Nagar,
  • Nov 08 2020, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 17:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A man was arrested here on Sunday in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and killing of a 7-year-old girl, police said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Singh said the girl had gone missing on November 4 and her body was recovered on Saturday. During post mortem, rape was confirmed, he said.

The arrested accused has confessed to his crime. He told police that on November 4 when he saw the girl all alone, he abducted her. The man then took her to a jungle, raped and then killed her, the police officer said.

Singh said the accused was recently released from jail on bail in a case of having unnatural sex with a boy.

Uttar Pradesh
rape
Arrest
minor
murder
Kidnapping

