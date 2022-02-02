Outrage over acid attack on woman in Srinagar

A shocking incident in the old city Srinagar on Tuesday evening, where a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid by a stalker, has created a wave of anger and anxiety among people in Kashmir.

A 24-year-old girl was attacked with acid outside her home in the Wantpora area of Hawal last evening, leaving her with severe burn injuries in her face.

People, including students, on Wednesday, hit the streets in the Hawal area of the old city demanding stern action against the culprits. “Hang the culprits, stop violence against women”, “You can just spoil her face, but her inner beauty and strength is unshakable” read the placards held by protesters

“Do throw acid on humanity. How can you live in society and remain indifferent towards such horrible attacks?” a female protester asked.

A protest was also held at Jahangir Chowk near city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the gruesome acid attack on the young girl with protesters demanding capital punishment for the culprits.

The protesters alleged that the government neither checks the ledger of acid sellers which could prevent such attacks despite the Supreme Court ruling on the sale of acid. “A girl has been attacked with acid and her soul, identity and face have been damaged. We demand capital punishment for the guilty,” said Sheikh Saba, who is affiliated with the White Globe organisation.

Saba wanted the laws to be amended so that the strictest possible punishment is meted out to the culprits of such heinous crimes.

The protesters also urged the government to take care of the victim and bear all her medical expenses.

On social media netizens while denouncing the reprehensible act urged society to wake up to stop such gruesome incidents.

“The reprehensible act of an acid attack on an innocent girl in Srinagar by a moron is a wake-up call for us to see what has gone wrong were in the society. Who is responsible for this situation where our youngsters are turning into monsters and beginning to eat the vitals of our society?” Shabir Dar, a government employee, tweeted.

Farzana Salib, a local journalist, tweeted: “Acid attack in Srinagar most condemnable act we pray for the speedy recovery of the victim and at the same time we should find the route cause of these barbaric acts.”

