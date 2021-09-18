Over 28 acres of prime govt land retrieved from encroachment in Jammu

The local administration has retrieved over 28 acres of prime government land from encroachment in the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg, a team conducted the anti-encroachment drive and retrieved 14.89 acres of government land in Ghoumanhasan village. Over 13 acres of government land was retrieved at Teda village, they said.
Recently, 3 acres of land was also retrieved at Chowadi village, out of which two Kanal was handed over to PDD for the construction of a Receiving Station at Chowadi, officials said.
