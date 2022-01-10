Over 300 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid-19

Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital, more than 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Monday.

"More than 300 police personnel have been infected. They belong to different units of the force and are under quarantine," said a senior police officer.

The law enforcement agency, which helped the people during the first and second wave, is now facing a difficult situation.

Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus among police personnel.

Since police personnel are frontline workers performing their duties amidst the public, it is imperative they take adequate precautions to protect themselves from exposure to Covid, it said.

According to the SOP, all police personnel should wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and practise proper hand hygiene while performing their duties. All police personnel and eligible family members who have not been vaccinated may be motivated to complete the vaccination process.

"Those who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons may be encouraged to seek medical opinion again for vaccination," it said.

The police department hasn't released any data regarding the number of personnel suffering from the Omicron variant.

The Delhi Police officials were the first to take Covid jabs as the frontline workers. The total strength of the Delhi Police which is around 90,000 have been given both the doses of Covid019 vaccines.

Not only Delhi, the Mumbai Police Department is also facing a difficult time amid teh recent surge in cases.

More than 523 active cases of coronavirus have been found in the Mumbai Police Department.

In the last 48 hours, 114 Mumbai Police officials tested positive for coronavirus. The 18 IPS officers who tested positive for coronavirus, include1 joint Commissioner of Police, 4 additional CPs and 13 DCPs.

(With IANS inputs)

