Over 8,000 to be administered Covid-19 vaccine daily in Delhi

Around 8,000-8,100 people will be administered Covid-19 vaccine daily in the initial days at 81 sites in the national capital, which has so far received 2.74 lakh doses.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the preparations for the vaccination drive starting Saturday in which 81 sites in government and private hospitals have been readied.

Healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase. Around 2.4 lakh healthcare professionals have registered with the government for vaccination.

Kejriwal said Delhi has received 2.74 lakh vaccine doses from the Centre, which will cater to around 1.2 lakh healthcare workers.

"As you know, every person will receive two doses, and the govt gives 10 per cent extra in case of any contigency. We hope that we will receive the vaccine required for the remaining healthcare workers in the coming days," he said.

The chief minister said around 100 people will be vaccinated in a single day at every site and that the government expects around 8,000 people getting the doses on a single day.

The vaccine will be administered four days a week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while the rest of the days have been earmarked for the routine vaccination process.

The Delhi government will also increase vaccination centres to 175 centres in the coming days. Around 1,000 centres are being prepared across Delhi, he added.