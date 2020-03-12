'Over Rs 1,900 cr of Himachal govt, people in Yes Bank'

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state govt, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank: Himachal Pradesh CM

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Mar 12 2020, 19:29pm ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2020, 19:29pm ist
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Credit: Facebook (jairamthakurbjp)

 More than Rs 1,900 crore belonging to the Himachal Pradesh government and people in the state are stuck in the collapsed Yes Bank, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Assembly on Thursday.

In a statement after question hour in the Budget session, Thakur informed the House that Rs 1,919 crore of the government and people in the state are stuck in Yes Bank's nine branches located across the state.

This includes money deposited by several government institutions and the ordinary public, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shimla
Himachal Pradesh
YES Bank
Jai Ram Thakur
Comments (+)
 