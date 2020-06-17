Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's

Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 17 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 23:22 ist

Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, promoting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said.

"At around 7.15 pm, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district," a defence spokesperson said.

"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said.

Firing and shelling between the two sides were continuing when the last report came in, officials said. 

Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
Ceasefire violation
Line of Control

