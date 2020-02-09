Pakistan Army targets Indian posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

A day after a soldier was killed and three others, including a Major were injured, Pakistan Army continued to fire mortar bombs at forward posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing in Balakot and Mendhar sectors of Poonch, prompting a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army. The firing and intense mortar shelling from across the LoC in the two sectors started at around 12.50 pm and was going on till evening.

However, there were no reports of any causality on the Indian side, he said.

On Saturday Naik Rajive Singh Shekhawat was killed and three others, including a Major, were injured, as Pakistani troops after quite some time again used artillery fire to target forward Indian posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch

This was after more than three months that Pakistan army used artillery fire to target Indian defence posts and civilian areas in Poonch sector, reports said. Prior to this, they had used artillery fire twice in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Reports said the Indian Army targeted nine kilometres stretch in Polas area of Abbaspur sector across Poonch in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as there were reports that Pakistan army had brought some militants and Border Action Team (BAT) members close to the LoC for infiltration into the Indian territory to target defence installations.

Pakistan is desperate to push militants into the Indian territory from the LoC as their all previous infiltration attempts have been thwarted by the Army,” a senior army officer said, adding that not only across Poonch but even opposite Mendhar and Balakote sectors as well as Nowshera, Sunderbani and Pallanwalla, Pakistan army has brought militants at launch pads to push them into Indian side.

However, the Indian Army was maintaining high alert and was committed to thwart Pakistan designs, he said.