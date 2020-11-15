Pakistan army used heavy artillery, modern weapons during ceasefire violations along Line of Control: BSF

Rajesh Mishra, Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) in Kashmir, on Sunday said that Pakistan used heavy artillery and modern weapons during multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 13 which killed several civilians besides causing huge damage to property.

“The Pakistani army resorted to use of heavy artillery and modern weapons. Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians, including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised (against the neighboring country),” he told reporters in Srinagar.

“Own troops gave a befitting reply and destroyed Pakistani army camps, launch pads and ammunition depots,” Mishar said.

Paying tributes to the slain BSF man Rakesh, who was killed in action during the LoC shelling, the IG BSF said, “At present all launch pads are active across the LoC and some 300 militants are ready to sneak into this side.”

However, he said, security forces, including the BSF are ready to foil all infiltration bids that will be made before the snowfall would block infiltration routes.

Marking a sharp escalation of hostilities along the LoC in north Kashmir, four army men, a BSF jawan and six civilians, including a seven-year-old boy, died in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on November 13. Reportedly eight Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action by the Indian army.