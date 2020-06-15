Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in JK's Rajouri

Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 15 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 15:50 ist
Smoke billows from a forest after a fire following ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces along LOC. PTI/File photo

The Pakistani army on Monday violated ceasefire by unprovoked firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The firing with small arms and mortar shelling started from across the border in Sunderbani sector at around 2.30 pm, drawing a befitting retaliation from the Indian army, the spokesman said.

He said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received.

There has been a spurt in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this year with over 2,027 ceasefire violations reported till June 10.

Three army personnel have been killed in Pakistani firing in the twin sectors of Rajouri and Poonch in the past two weeks.

Pakistan
India
Jammu and Kashmir
Ceasefire violation
Rajouri

