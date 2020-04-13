Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC, IB

Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC, IB

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 13 2020, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 15:11 ist
Representative image.

Pakistan on Monday opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along with the Line of Control and International Border in Poonch and Kathua districts, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said.

Mortar shelling from across the border had left three civilians dead on Saturday.        

Officials said shelling from the Pakistan Army started in Mendhar sector along the LoC in Poonch this morning and was going on when last reports came in.

Pakistani Rangers also violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages in different villages of the Hiranagar sector overnight.

The firing from Pakistan started in Chandwa and adjoining areas around 9.45 pm on Sunday and continued till 4 am, the officials said, adding the BSF retaliated effectively.  

There was no report of any casualty in the firing, the officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Line of Control
Pakistan
Indo-Pak tensions
militants
Terrorism
Indian Army
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 