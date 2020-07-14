Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 14 2020, 04:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 04:01 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an Army official said.

There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara in the evening hours by firing mortars and other weapons," the official said.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
India
Line of Control
Jammu and Kashmir
Kupwara

What's Brewing

Climate change: The heat is on

Climate change: The heat is on

Crouching Modi, hidden Xi 

Crouching Modi, hidden Xi 

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

 