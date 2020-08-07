Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets Indian positions in Naugam

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday by opening fire at Indian positions, an Army official said.

He said a befitting response was given to the Pakistani aggression.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector, in Kupwara (district of north Kashmir) by firing mortars and other weapons,” the official said.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.