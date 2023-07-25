Pak intruder killed as BSF foils smuggling bid in J&K

Pakistani intruder killed as BSF foils smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the possession of the slain intruder.

PTI
PTI, Samba/Jammu,
  • Jul 25 2023, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 08:58 ist
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol near the international border, in Samba district, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Security has been put on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of a G20 meeting on tourism in Srinagar next month. Credit: PTI Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a major narcotic smuggling bid along the International Border (IB) as it shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the possession of the slain intruder, the spokesperson said.

“In the intervening night of July 24 and 25, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani smuggler who was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area,” the spokesman said in Jammu.

During the initial search of the area, he said, four packets of suspected narcotics, each weighing one kg, were found near the body of the deceased.

Earlier, officials said alert border guards picked up suspicious movement near the S M Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late Monday night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings.

The identity of the deceased is awaited as the search of the area is still continuing, the officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Border security force
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
International Border
Samba

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023

Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

 