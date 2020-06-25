Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Macchil sector

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J&K

Pakistani troops on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, Army officials said here.

They said the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation. No casualties were reported in the incident.

"On 25 June 2020, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Macchil sector by firing mortars," the officials said.

There has been a sharp increase in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control over the past two weeks.

Security officials maintain that Pakistan is resorting to ceasefire violations to provide cover for infiltration of militants into the valley. 

