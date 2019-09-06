PC starts day in Tihar Jail with light breakfast

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday started his day at the Tihar Jail by taking a walk in its courtyard and a light breakfast of tea and porridge, sources said.

The Congress leader was brought to the jail on Thursday evening and did not get much sleep, they said.

He is lodged at the prison's Jail No.7, which usually houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases.

The former minister after taking a walk in the prison's courtyard and reading some religious scriptures, had a light breakfast of tea, porridge and milk around 6 am, the sources said, adding that he was also given newspapers.

Chidambaram, who was also the home minister during UPA 2, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case.

His lawyer is likely to visit him in the afternoon, the sources said.

Chidambaram has been given no special facilities, except a separate cell and a Western toilet as specified by the court, prison officials said.

Like the other inmates, he will also have access to the prison's library and can watch television for a specified period.

Before being given his cell, Chidambaram underwent a mandatory medical checkup.

Incidently, his son Karti was also lodged in this cell for 12 days in the same case last year.

The cell was prepared in advance, with the jail authorities anticipating that the senior Congress leader might turn up in view of the ongoing court cases against him, the officials said.

The veteran Congress leader was brought to Asia's largest prison from the Rouse Avenue Court amid high security. It took nearly 35 minutes for the jail authorities to bring

Chidambaram to the prison from the court.

The court allowed him to carry his spectacles, prescribed medicines to the jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell in the Tihar prison as he is a protectee under Z-security.

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is being probed by the ED in connection with the AgustaWestland and a bank fraud case, is also lodged in this jail.