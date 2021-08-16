Pegasus row: Centre to form committee to look into snooping charges

Pegasus row: Centre to examine alleged snooping charges

The Union government also contended that the question raised in the pleas before the top court stood already clarified on the floor of the Parliament

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2021, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 13:18 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Monday "unequivocally" denied before the Supreme Court charges of snooping citizens, activists and politicians through Pegasus spyware but agreed to set up a committee of experts to examine all aspects of the matter and to "dispel wrong narrative raised by vested interests"

It maintained that a group of PILs filed by journalist N Ram and others were "based on conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material". 

In an affidavit, the Union government also contended that the question raised in the pleas before the top court stood already clarified on the floor of the Parliament by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology of India, Government of India.

"However, with a view to dispel any wrong narrative spread by certain vested interests and with an object of examining the issues raised, the Union of India will constitute a Committee of Experts in the field which will go in to all aspects of the issue," it said.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice is set to hear the matter on Monday.

Supreme Court
Pegasus
India News
Parliament

