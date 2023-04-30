People like Atiq Ahmad, Amritpal Singh cancer for country, despise them: RSS leader

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday said people such as gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh should be despised as they are enemies of humanity and "cancer" for the country.

Kumar was addressing an Eid Milan ceremony organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) in the national capital.

Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists on April 15 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, while Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23 by the Punjab Police after a month-long hunt.

"Be it Atiq Ahmad, Amritpal, any terrorist or naxalite, all of them are enemies of humanity. They are going to snatch away people's smiles. Such people should be despised and not supported. Voice should be raised against them. People like Atiq and Amritpal are cancer for the country," the MRM in a statement quoted the RSS leader as saying at the event.

Kumar, a member of the RSS national executive, is the chief patron of the MRM.

"Eid means happiness but if Islam is tainted because of a few people, who will believe in Islam, there is a need for us to ponder seriously as to what paths have been shown to us by Islam and the Quran," Kumar said.

He called upon people to follow their respective religions and have respect for each others’ faith. "We are all one and if we accept this, there will never be any quarrel or trouble,” Kumar said, adding that "just follow your religion".

"Don't condemn or criticise any other religion. Have respect for all religions," he said .

Addressing the event, senior RSS leader Ram Lal stressed on maintaining unity and integrity of the country and called upon people to take a vow that they will not let anyone divide them.