Plea in Delhi court seeks FIR against Haryana CM for 'inciting' BJP workers against protesting farmers

A petition was filed before a Delhi court on Wednesday seeking registration of an FIR against Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar for allegedly inciting BJP members earlier this month to use criminal force against the protesting farmers.

The petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni alleged that there was a controversial video of the Chief Minister and BJP member recorded during a meeting with the workers belonging to party's 'kisan morcha' at his residence at Chandigarh on October 3.

It claimed that in the video, the CM was seen instigating party workers to use criminal force against the protesting farmers and “to create 500- 600-1,000 volunteers in every district of north and west Haryana, and be ready to face sticks, imprisonment, which will make them big leaders.”

The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta on Thursday, accused that Khattar has committed offence under various sections, including 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

The petition urged the court to summon the Khattar and punish him in accordance with law, and also direct the police officials concerned to conduct investigation against him by lodging an FIR.

