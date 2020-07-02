Plea in Delhi HC against domicile reservation in NLSIU

Plea in Delhi High Court against domicile reservation in National Law School of India University in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 15:49 ist

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka government''s decison to impose 25 per cent domicile reservation in the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.

The matter came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan which recused from hearing it and directed that it be listed before another bench.

When the matter came up for hearing, petitioner's lawyer said that another bench had recently stayed operation of such a reservation in the National Law University, Delhi (NLUD).

The high court on June 29 had stayed the NLUD''s decision to reserve 50 per cent seats for students who have passed the qualifying examination from a recognised school, college or institute located within the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD).

The Karnataka state assembly passed the National Law School of India (amendment) Act of 2020 in March this year and it received the assent of the Governor in May.

The amendment in the Act provides for a 25 per cent horizontal reservation for students of Karnataka in NLSIU.

A student of Karnataka, as per the amendment, would be one who has studied in a recognised educational institution of the state for not less than 10 years before the qualifying exam. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi High Court
NLSIU
Karnataka
National Law University

What's Brewing

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

DH Podcast | The Lead: Eyes wide open for OTT

DH Podcast | The Lead: Eyes wide open for OTT

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

 