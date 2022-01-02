PM lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.
The University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages on the outskirts of the Sardhana town of the district at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.
The sports university will be equipped with modern and state of the art sports infrastructure including synthetic hockey ground besides those of football, basketball, volleyball, handball and kabaddi. It will also have a lawn tennis court, gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, a multipurpose hall and a cycling velodrome.
The university will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing and kayaking, among other facilities. The varsity will have the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male ones. The Prime Minister earlier saw exhibits and also tried his hands on a few fitness gadgets.
