'PM Modi fulfilled dreams of middle class,' says Amit Shah

PM Modi fulfilled dreams of middle class: Amit Shah

Shah said the financial condition of the middle class has rapidly ascended in the nine years of the Modi government.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2023, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 15:08 ist
Union home minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said in the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dreams of the middle class by opening new educational institutions, providing subsidised homes and creating lakhs of jobs.

"PM @narendramodi Ji unveiled an era of #9YearsOfEnabledMiddleClass by realizing their aspirations. Whether it is opening up new educational institutions for their children to excel, handing them over subsidized homes, or creating lakhs of jobs, Modi Ji fulfilled their dreams," he tweeted.

The home minister also said from tax rebates of up to Rs 7 lakh to affordable medicines through Janaushadhi and from insurance to cheap travel under UDAAN, Prime Minister Modi has supported the middle class financially all along.

India News
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Delhi
BJP

