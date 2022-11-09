PM Modi greets people on Uttarakhand's statehood day

The hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and formed on this day in 2000

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 11:28 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on its statehood day.

He tweeted, "This is a state closely associated with nature and spirituality. People from this state are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation building. May Uttarakhand keep progressing in the coming years."

The hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and formed on this day in 2000.

Uttarakhand
Narendra Modi
India News

