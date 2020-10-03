PM Modi inaugurates strategic Atal Tunnel, says it'll strengthen border infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were present.

"Atal Tunnel will give new strength to India's border infrastructure. It is an example of world-class border connectivity. There have been demands to improve border infrastructure but for a long time, such projects either couldn't get out of the planning stage or they got stuck midway," said PM Modi.

Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, built by the Border Roads Organisation.

Stating that connectivity has a direct connection with the development, the prime minister said, "Connectivity in border areas is directly related to security issues."

Speaking during the inauguration, the Prime Minister said that it was a historic day and that not only Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream was realised today, but also the decades-long wait of the people of Himachal Pradesh came to an end.

PM Modi stated that there is "nothing more important for us than protecting the country."

"Experts say if the tunnel was constructed with the pace it was being built at that time, it would probably be completed in 2040. We completed the work in just six years that would have taken 26 years," PM Narendra Modi said.

Taking swipe at previous UPA governments, the PM said that after the Vajpayee government laid the foundation for the tunnel, the consequent governments at the centre neglected the project.

Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world above 10,000 feet, and the 9.02 km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year, the PMO said, noting that the valley was earlier cut off for about six months every year due to heavy snowfall.

The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3000 metres (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL). The south portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel is located at a distance of 25 km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 metres, while the north portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling, Sissu, in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 metres.

It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 metres and has an overhead clearance of 5.525 metres, the PMO said.

Atal Tunnel has been designed for traffic density of 3000 cars per day and 1,500 trucks per day with a maximum speed of 80 kmph.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had taken the decision to construct the strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass on June 3, 2000, and the foundation stone for the access road to the south portal of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002.

The Modi government decided to name the Rohtang Tunnel as Atal Tunnel in December 2019 to honour the former prime minister who had passed away the previous year.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked relentlessly to overcome major geological, terrain and weather challenges that included the most difficult stretch of the 587-metre Seri Nalah Fault Zone. The breakthrough from both ends was achieved on October 15, 2017, the statement said.