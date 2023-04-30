PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' helped India fight against Covid-19: MP Governor Mangubhai Patel

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme helped in motivating people, enabling India to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and making the cleanliness drive a public campaign.

Speaking at a programme organised at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal ahead of the broadcast of the 100th episode of the PM's radio address, Patel said Modi has made a place in the people's hearts.

The governor said whatever the prime minister says during 'Mann Ki Baat' has become people's “Dil ki Baat”, which has resulted in the success of the cleanliness drive.

Now, people have adopted cleanliness as part of their habit and encourage others towards the same, he said.

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' has enabled India and the people in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and ensured the success of the 'Janata Curfew' and the vaccination drives against the viral infection, he said.

Patel said being part of Modi's cabinet (in Gujarat when Modi was the CM), he knows that Modi is not only sensitive towards people but also very kind towards animals and wildlife.

While terming 'Mann Ki Baat' as a “powerful medium of rebuilding the nation” in a democratic set-up, the governor said the people, who have been mentioned in Modi's radio address, must have been very happy as the prime minister spoke about their achievements and changes made by them, which further encourages others.

Women, children, senior citizens, tribals and all sections of society are among the audience of this programme, he said, adding that a survey has shown 100 crore people have listened to the programme.

This shows Modi has made a place in the people's hearts, the governor said.

On the occasion, an exhibition based on PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' and the people from MP who have been mentioned in the radio address was also organised at the Raj Bhawan.