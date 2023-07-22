Constable found hanging in house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Police constable found hanging in house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Constable Taranveer Singh was posted with the Quick Response Team of the Hoshiarpur police.

PTI
PTI, Hoshiarpur,
  • Jul 22 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 15:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police constable allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his house at Bassi Kikran village in Punjab on Saturday, police said.

Taranveer Singh was posted with the Quick Response Team of the Hoshiarpur police.

Also Read | Policeman shoots self dead; forensic team called in for probe in Madhya Pradesh

The reason as to why Singh took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lovkesh said the constable's body has been sent for postmortem.

Further investigation is under way, police said.

