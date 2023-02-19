Police deny allegation of assaulting woman during raids at cow vigilante’s house

Rajasthan Police has denied the allegation of a woman who said her full-term pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was assaulted by them during a raid at her house.

Her son, Srikant Pandit, is an accused in a case of abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes. Pandit is a member of the cow protection group led by local Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar.

Dulari Devi, Pandit's mother, in her complaint also alleged that the police forcibly took away her two other sons.

Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana Police had indeed gone to Pandit's home, but they never entered it.

"The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is accused that is why they levelling allegations," he said.

Five men have been booked for allegedly abducting and killing two men whose charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday. The two victims, Junaid and Nasir, were alleged to have been abducted from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Monu and Pandit are among the four evading arrests.

Dulari Devi alleged that a team of Rajasthan Police assaulted her family members, and kicked her pregnant daughter-in-law in stomach which caused her to deliver a stillborn baby.

More than 40 personnel of the Rajasthan Police forcibly entered her house and asked about the whereabouts of Srikant, she alleged.

"When I told them that my son was not at home, they thrashed me and my son's pregnant wife Kamlesh. They abused us and took away my two sons, Vishnu and Rahul, with them and we still don't know about their whereabouts," she claimed.

"The cops also kicked the pregnant wife of Shri Kant in her stomach and she started having stomach pain. She was admitted to Mandi Khera hospital and soon after referred to Nalhar Medical College where her child was born dead," she claimed. Her daughter-in-law is still hospitalised in critical condition, she said.

Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and was booked in five cases at different police stations, a police officer said.

Shyam Singh had earlier said an FIR was registered at Gopalgarh Police Station against five people - Anil, Srikant, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singhla, and Monu - on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members.

The accused have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.