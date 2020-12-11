Police raid uncovers a 'well of liquor' in UP village

In what seems like a scene from a film, a dry well was found not so 'dry' after police recovered dozens of boxes of country liquor from it during a raid at Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

An illicit liquor smuggler allegedly dug a 40-foot deep well at his residence at Chausangi village in Uttar Pradesh to store large quantities of country liquor.

According to sources, cops, during a routine check in the vicinity on Thursday, nabbed two youths, Tinku and Dharmendra, and recovered seven boxes of illicit alcohol.

During questioning, Tinku revealed that he had stored dozens of boxes of country-made liquor in a dry well near his residence at Chausangi village.

In his revelation to the cops Tinku said that he told fellow residents he was installing a septic tank. ''No one doubted his intention...the local villagers thought that it was a septic tank,'' an official said.

Tinku stored the illicitly procured liquor inside the well and used a rope to bring out the pouches whenever required. This clandestine business illegal business was booming especially when licensed liquor shops were closed due to an occassion

Police were trying to ascertain if there were more such wells in the area.