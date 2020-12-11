Police raid uncovers a 'well of liquor' in UP village

Police raid uncovers a 'well of liquor' in UP village

An illicit liquor smuggler allegedly dug a 40-foot deep well at his residence

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 11 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 15:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

In what seems like a scene from a film, a dry well was found not so 'dry' after police recovered dozens of boxes of country liquor from it during a raid at Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

An illicit liquor smuggler allegedly dug a 40-foot deep well at his residence at Chausangi village in Uttar Pradesh to store large quantities of country liquor.

According to sources, cops, during a routine check in the vicinity on Thursday, nabbed two youths, Tinku and Dharmendra, and recovered seven boxes of illicit alcohol.

During questioning, Tinku revealed that he had stored dozens of boxes of country-made liquor in a dry well near his residence at Chausangi village.

In his revelation to the cops Tinku said that he told fellow residents he was installing a septic tank. ''No one doubted his intention...the local villagers thought that it was a septic tank,'' an official said.

Tinku stored the illicitly procured liquor inside the well and used a rope to bring out the pouches whenever required. This clandestine business illegal business was booming especially when licensed liquor shops were closed due to an occassion

Police were trying to ascertain if there were more such wells in the area.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Liquor
Illicit liquor

What's Brewing

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021

1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan

1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

 