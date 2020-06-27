Himachal police station sealed after 3 test Covid +ve

Police station in Himachal's Kinnaur sealed after three cops test positive for COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 27 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 12:18 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

A police station in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has been sealed after three cops posted there tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said on Saturday.

The Bhawanagar police station was sealed and the entire staff placed under quarantine to check the spread of the virus, they said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand has issued an order to declare Bhawanagar town a containment zone.

The three police officials have been shifted to a COVID care centre in Reckong Peo. 

Contact-tracing is underway, Chand said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Himachal Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kinnaur

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 