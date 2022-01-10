Pressure politics of JD-U to get some seats in UP

In a bid to apply pressure on the BJP to get some seats in Uttar Pradesh, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has claimed to contest on 12 seats in the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC).

The JD-U has put Upendra Kushwaha to work on the issue, sources said. Kushwaha on Monday claimed that JD-U wanted to contest on the formula of 50:50 seat sharing for the upcoming MLC election in Bihar.

At present, 13 seats are with the BJP, 8 JD-U, 2 RJD and 1 is with the Congress party. In the 2020 Assembly election, the JD-U had the upper hand. It had won 122 seats out of 243 of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha and given 7 seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from its quota. The BJP had contested on the remaining 121 seats and gave 11 seats to VIP.

"JD-U under the 50:50 formula, wants to contest on 12 seats out of 24," Kushwaha said. Sources have said that JD-U will adjust the HAM.

The whole idea behind the JD-U theory is to attract the attention of the BJP top leadership, which is currently busy with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The model code of conduct is in vogue in Uttar Pradesh and the JD-U wants BJP to give it some seats.

Sources in JD-U said that the party has launched Upendra Kushwaha because Union Minister R.C.P. Singh turned out to be a weak force for the JD-U to apply pressure on the BJP. The JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has already said that his party is interested in seat sharing with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and wants to contest election under the umbrella of NDA.

