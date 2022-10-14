Priyanka to launch Cong poll campaign in Himachal today

Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh on October 14

Priyanka will visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Oct 14 2022, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 09:52 ist
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in Solan district of the state.

AICC general secretary Vadra's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

During his visit ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the year-end, Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba.

In Una, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series. Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Chamba to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads.

Gandhi will also visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said.

