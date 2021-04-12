Punjab CM takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Singh had taken his first dose of the vaccine last month

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 12 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 15:46 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: Twitter/@capt_amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine here, and appealed to all eligible people to get inoculated.

Singh had taken his first dose of the vaccine last month.

“Punjab CM @capt_amarinder gets his 2nd #COVID19 vaccine shot. Appeals again to all eligible to come forward to get themselves vaccinated for their own protection and that of their families and the society,” the chief minister's media advisor tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amarinder Singh
Punjab
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 