Punjab CM Amarinder Singh takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine here, and appealed to all eligible people to get inoculated.

Singh had taken his first dose of the vaccine last month.

Got my second dose of #Covid19 vaccination today. In this fight against the #Covid19 virus, timely vaccination is our most potent shield. I urge all eligible persons to take their shot at the earliest by registering at the medical facilities of Punjab Government across the State. pic.twitter.com/1O3Yx9LzOZ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2021

“Punjab CM @capt_amarinder gets his 2nd #COVID19 vaccine shot. Appeals again to all eligible to come forward to get themselves vaccinated for their own protection and that of their families and the society,” the chief minister's media advisor tweeted.