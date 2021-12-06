Punjab CM bats for opening border trade with Pakistan

In a bid to boost the state's economy, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Monday announced that he would soon write to the Centre besides seeking an appointment with the Union Home Minister for opening trade with Pakistan.

In his address during the 15th Edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) here, he said that if the trade could be carried by the sea route, then why it is not permitted through the land route as it would propel enormous opportunities for economic prosperity.

Acceding to the major demand of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Channi said the foundation stone of a convention centre for PITEX spread over 10 acres would be laid within a week to enable the organisation to carry out a diverse range of activities to promote trade and industry in the region in a big way.

He also said a digital single window system would be put in place shortly to ensure all kinds of requisite permissions from a unified platform to the industrialists in a seamless manner.

"This move would also enable them to apply for permissions from their homes to almost removing the user interface with the officials thus increasing transparency."

Listing the achievements of his government, Channi said the state government has withdrawn 40,000 VAT-related cases registered against the traders, abolishing the institutional tax, and made the Right to Business Act of 2020 applicable.

Citing the huge potential of Amritsar in religious tourism, Channi expressed satisfaction that Punjab has been ranked number one in terms of infrastructure development in tourism.

He also lauded the PITEX for its service in offering a big platform to the businessmen of the state, especially the region, and ensuring the presence of five countries viz. Iran, Egypt, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Thailand in the expo.

On the occasion, state Congress President Navjot Sidhu also underlined the significance of the cross-border trade.

Describing Amritsar as the biggest market in Asia, he said that it would open new vistas of prosperity for Punjab as trade and business activities would be carried out with 34 countries.

Underscoring the need to give a fillip to MSMEs, Sidhu said that the focus must be on enabling the youth to be job creators instead of job seekers.

Co-Chair PHD Chamber Punjab Karan Gilhotra thanked the district administration for rendering all possible assistance for organizing PITEX-21 successfully.

