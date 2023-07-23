Punjab cop stages unusual protest against 'corrupt' policemen at his station

Punjab's Jalandhar witnessed an unusual protest on Saturday. A cop laid down in the middle of a busy stretch of the Pathankot highway to protest against rampant 'corruption' at his police station, reported NDTV. He also alleged inaction by his fellow mates against criminals. This unconventional stir resulted in a traffic jam on the highway.

"I catch thieves and cops at my police station let them off after taking money," the agitating Home Guard personnel was heard saying in the viral video. Shockingly, the video also captures the footage of fellow cops kicking the protesting policeman. However, the cops denied the accusation and claimed the agitator was not kicked.

‘Jehra mai chor fad ke liauna oh Thane Wale paise laike chadi jande’

रिश्वतखोरी से दुखी हो कर पुलिस मुलाजिम ने #jalandhar के भोगपुर में रोड जाम कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। #PunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/QyajO37Cvd — Harpinder Singh (@HarpinderTohra) July 22, 2023

NDTV reported that the Home Guard personnel had arrested a culprit and had taken him to the Bhogpur police station. However, when he went to the station the next day, the culprit was missing from his cell. When he asked after the culprit, his colleagues gave evasive answers.

The distressed Home Guard personnel then headed straight to the highway to protest. In the video, he is seen stopping the vehicles and tying a rope across the four lanes of the road to stop the moving traffic. Later, a fellow cop is seen untying the rope and rebuking him.

Bhogpur police station in-charge Sukhjit Singh said, "A young man was brought to the police station by the protesting cop in connection with a quarrel. The man had applied for bail, which was granted. He was released after that."

Singh also claimed that the protesting cop had not been kicked.