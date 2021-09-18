Punjab Governor accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation

Punjab Governor accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation

Earlier in the day, Singh submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 18 2021, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 19:53 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh submits his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Saturday accepted Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's resignation.

The governor, however, has asked him and his council of ministers to continue in office for the transaction of routine business till alternative arrangements are made, according to an official statement.

Also read: Amarinder Singh-Rahul Gandhi feud not new, turns full circle

"Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted his (Amarinder) resignation and that of his council of ministers," said the statement.

Earlier in the day, Singh submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers.

"I, hereby, tender my resignation as Chief Minister, and that of my Council of Ministers," the one-line resignation letter said.

