Punjab lifts internet ban except in sensitive areas

Punjab lifts internet ban except in sensitive areas amid hunt for Amritpal Singh

The ban will be in effect till March 23 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 21 2023, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 12:44 ist
Police and security personnel patrol in the village Jallupur Khera about 45 km from Amritsar on March 19, 2023. - A manhunt for a radical Sikh preacher in India entered its second day on March 19, after authorities shut mobile internet in the whole of Punjab state and arrested 78 of his supporters. Credit: PTI Photo

The Punjab government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar's Ajnala sub-division and a few areas in Mohali till Thursday noon.

The curbs will be lifted from the rest of the state from Tuesday noon, the department of home affairs and justice said in an order.

Also Read — Hunt for Amritpal Singh: The Punjab drama is dangerous

"… it is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall continue to remain suspended from March 21 (12.00 hours) to March 23 (12.00 hours) only in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, sub-division Ajnala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and airport road, both in SAS Nagar in continuation of this office order no 1781 dated March 20 in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order," it read.

The order clarified that mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the state should start functioning normally from 12 noon on March 21.

 

