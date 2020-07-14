Punjab minister Tript Bajwa tests Covid-19 positive

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the first minister in the state to contract the infection, a health official said.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The Rural Development and Panchayats minister had undergone a Covid-19 last Friday after his department's director tested positive for the disease.

The samples of Bajwa, who is also the higher education minister, were collected for the second time after the first report had come negative on Saturday.

"He (Bajwa) has tested positive for coronavirus," Health Department Director Avneet Kaur said here. "His samples were collected again on Tuesday and his report confirmed him to be positive."

"Wishing my Cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa Ji a speedy recovery. He has tested positive for Covid-19 today. Looking forward to having you rejoin us soon again," tweeted Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh