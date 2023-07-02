Punjab Police's crackdown on 'anti-social elements'

Punjab Police conducts operation to crackdown on 'anti-social elements'

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said more than 150 police teams were involved in 'Operation Vigil'.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 02 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 19:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Punjab Police on Sunday carried out an operation at many places, including railway stations and bus stands, in the state to crackdown on anti-social elements.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said more than 150 police teams were involved in 'Operation Vigil'. Commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police monitored the operation, the officer said.

Also Read | 2.5 kg gold and 79,000 euros seized by NCB, Punjab Police in heroin seizure case

"Successfully conducted Operation Vigil, a state-level #CASO on checking all railway stations, bus stands and hotels.Strong 'nakas' (check posts) at strategic locations have been put to scrutinise any suspicious activities. CP/SSPs monitored these raids and 150 plus police teams carried out this operation," police said in a tweet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Punjab
Punjab police
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

 