Punjab Police conducts operation to crackdown on 'anti-social elements'

The Punjab Police on Sunday carried out an operation at many places, including railway stations and bus stands, in the state to crackdown on anti-social elements.
Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said more than 150 police teams were involved in 'Operation Vigil'. Commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police monitored the operation, the officer said.
Also Read | 2.5 kg gold and 79,000 euros seized by NCB, Punjab Police in heroin seizure case
"Successfully conducted Operation Vigil, a state-level #CASO on checking all railway stations, bus stands and hotels.Strong 'nakas' (check posts) at strategic locations have been put to scrutinise any suspicious activities. CP/SSPs monitored these raids and 150 plus police teams carried out this operation," police said in a tweet.
