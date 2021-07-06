Punjab police use tear gas, water cannons on teachers

Demanding that their services be regularised, temporary teachers have been protesting for many days

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 06 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 16:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Tuesday lobbed teargas shells and used water cannons to disperse schoolteachers as they tried to force their way through barricades put up on the Chandigarh-Mohali border in a bid to reach Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s official residence here.

Demanding that their services be regularised, temporary teachers have been protesting outside the Punjab School Education Board building in Mohali for the past several days.

Under the banner of the Temporary Teachers' Union, they had planned to lay siege to the official residence of the Punjab CM to press for their demands.

When scores of protesting teachers, including women, tried to force their way through barricades, the Chandigarh Police used water cannons and teargas shells to prevent them from heading towards the CM’s residence.

The protesting teachers claimed that some of them sustained injuries.

They also raised slogans against the Punjab government. 

Punjab
Amarinder Singh
tear gas
teachers

