Swachhagrah, frontline workers special guests at R-Day

R-Day parade: Swachhagrah, frontline, construction workers, auto drivers among special guests

The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the Covid-19 situation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2022, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 13:35 ist
Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade.

The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the Covid-19 situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers and others.

Among special guests were those who made exemplary contributions towards the society during the time of Covid like the auto-rickshaw drivers who help one commute every day, construction workers of Republic Day arena who help enjoy the serenity at Rajpath and also the labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus to make the Republic day parade a grand event.

Hundreds "safaimitras" of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were among the special invitees to watch the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Republic Day
republic day parade
Delhi
frontline workers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Google's R-Day doodle showcases elements of parade

Google's R-Day doodle showcases elements of parade

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

 